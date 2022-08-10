Williamsburg

Illegal 60-Ton Pool Found on Brooklyn Building Roof Ordered Taken Down

illegal pool on Brooklyn rooftop
NBC New York | Chopper 4

The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool.

The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of an illegal pool that was found on the rooftop of a Williamsburg building. The department said that the 480-square-foot pool, which was not built up to code, had the capacity to hold 60 tons of water.

The building on Flushing Avenue where the pool was found is not equipped to support that kind of weight, the DOB said, hence why it was ordered to be town down.

The department said the pool was installed without proper permits or professional construction.

Footage from Wednesday afternoon showed the pool still up, but all the water had been drained.

