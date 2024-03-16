ICYMI: Watch the 2024 New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade

The 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade stepped off on Saturday, March 16 marched up Fifth Avenue bring the sights and sounds of the special event to the streets of Manhattan.

NBC New York was proud to be the official, exclusive broadcast home of the parade.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the largest celebration of Irish heritage in the world. It is also a spectacular day in New York City, filled with unique sights and sounds you cannot find anywhere else. We cannot wait to bring WNBC’s viewers on another memorable journey up Fifth Avenue,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Broadcast coverage was led by WNBC Weekend Today in New York anchor Gus Rosendale and News 4 New York investigative reporter Sarah Wallace. Rosendale was joined in the broadcast booth by Ireland Calls Radio Show personality, Treasa Goodwin-Smyth and Tommy Smyth, world renowned sports announcer and commentator. They provided viewers with a fun and informative look at Parade’s rich history. Wallace took viewers on a fun-filled trip along the Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring the traditional stop at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and interviewing Parade participants and spectators every step of the way.

Miss the excitement of the parade? We have a full recap here.

Watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade 2024

The 2024 NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade is the 263rd edition of the beloved, famed parade up Fifth Avenue. NBC New York is proud to be the official, exclusive broadcast partner of the parade.

Part 2

Part 3

The 263rd New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade took place along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16.

“We are again delighted to partner with WNBC in the broadcast of the historic 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024. This parade that started in 1762 has survived; a war of revolution, World War I, World War II, the great depression, and the pandemics of 1918 and 2020, and this year we have bands coming from all across the United States and Ireland as well as a group coming from Australia, the ULURU- Friends of Erin. We are indeed looking forward to a fantastic day on March 16, celebrating our Irish heritage and culture in the greatest city in the world, New York City,” said Hilary Beirne, Founding Chairman of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Foundation.

Margaret “Maggie” Timoney was named Grand Marshal of the 2024 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Timoney is the President & CEO of HEINEKEN USA based in White Plains, New York. She is the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major beer company in the US and has worked for more than 20 years with the HEINEKEN Group in the US, Netherlands, Canada and Ireland. A native of Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland, Maggie received both her B.A. and M.B.A at Iona University. She resides in Connecticut with her husband and two children.

About New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The New York City St. Patrick’s Parade marched for the first time in 1762, fourteen years before the Declaration of Independence was signed in Independence Hall, Philadelphia. The Parade is regarded as the most popular of the all the Parades in New York City, and honors Saint Patrick - the patron Saint of the Archdiocese of New York and Ireland. The New York Parade consists only of marchers and each year hosts some 250,000 marchers and two million spectators. The Parade has many outstanding marching bands, bagpipers in marching formations, high-school and college bands from throughout the United States and from all over the world. The occasion is televised live to millions of households nationwide for four hours by host station WNBC. The broadcast is webcast live via the internet through the Parade’s web site at NYCStPatricksParade.Org and through WNBC’s web site at www.nbcnewyork.com.

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

The final hour of the parade in one clip

Watch the final hour of the 263rd New York City Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which took place along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16.