Iconic Brooklyn Pizza Joint Made Famous in ‘Saturday Night Fever' Closes Sunday

The Bensonhurst pizzeria will be open until 10 p.m. Sunday

By NBC New York Staff

The food stall "Lenny's Pizza" on 86th Street in Bensonhurst.
Getty Images

After 70 years in business, the iconic Lenny's Pizza is serving up its last slice.

The Brooklyn shop announced that it will be closing for good on Sunday. The pizza joint was made famous after it was featured in the hit movie "Saturday Night Fever," starring John Travolta.

The owner's daughter said her father decided to retire and that it was time for them to spend time with family.

"It’s bitter sweet to inform you guys that we are closing our doors after so many years. My dad is finally retiring at 77 years old," the longtime owner's daughter posted to Facebook.

Hollywood star John Travolta and his wife, actress Kelly Preston, celebrate in front of the food stall "Lenny's Pizza" on 86th Street in Bensonhurst with colleagues and numerous fans.
Getty Images
Fans of the movie know Travolta's character, Tony Manero, orders two slices from the Bensonhurst pizzeria and famously eats the slices stacked on top of one another.

He returned to the shop in 2018, some 40 years after the film's premiere, alongside his late wife Kelly Preston.

Lenny's will be serving up slices until 10 p.m.

