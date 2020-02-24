Husband Arrested in Death of 58-Year-Old Long Island Woman

A 60-year-old Long Island man has been arrested on a charge that he killed his wife during a fight at the couple's home.

John Gerges, of Merrick, was arrested Sunday in the death of his wife, Marvat Gerges. She was found unresponsive in her Nassau County home a day earlier and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said the cause of death was undetermined. On Sunday they said the victim suffered a fatal injury during a “domestic altercation” with her husband.

John Gerges was awaiting arraignment Monday on a charge of second-degree murder. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.