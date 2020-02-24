domestic violence

Husband Arrested in Death of 58-Year-Old Long Island Woman

A 60-year-old Long Island man has been arrested on a charge that he killed his wife during a fight at the couple's home.

John Gerges, of Merrick, was arrested Sunday in the death of his wife, Marvat Gerges. She was found unresponsive in her Nassau County home a day earlier and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initially said the cause of death was undetermined. On Sunday they said the victim suffered a fatal injury during a “domestic altercation” with her husband.

Local

Harvey Weinstein 3 hours ago

Weinstein Jury Back to Work With Signs of Split Over Charges

TSA 1 hour ago

TSA: Woman Arrested With Loaded Gun at NY’s Stewart Airport

John Gerges was awaiting arraignment Monday on a charge of second-degree murder. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

domestic violenceLong Island
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us