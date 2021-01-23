Hunts Point Market Workers Reach Tentative Agreement to End Strike

Workers at the Hunts Point Market in the Bronx were expected to take up a vote Saturday morning after reaching a tentative contract agreement late Friday.

Teamsters say that Local 202 reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with market management. The details of that agreement were not immediately known.

Remarks by @AOC on announcement that the @TeamstersJC16 working at Hunts Point Produce Market had their demands met after a week of 24/7 striking in freezing cold pic.twitter.com/yvHAzg8j4V — Hayden Betts (@haydenbetts) January 23, 2021

Union members celebrated late Friday hearing the news of a tentative agreement after six days of striking. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez returned to the picket line Friday night to support the strike and deliver food to the workers.

The union said the raise that management had offered was not enough, especially in light of the essential work its members perform during the pandemic.

A strike began last week after negotiations broke down when the market's management offered a 32-cent raise per hour. The workers in the union have been demanding a $1 raise.

Workers at the Hunts Point Produce Market went on strike over the weekend - it's the biggest wholesale produce market in the world. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

"We've all been here through the pandemic. We've had family and friends that have gotten sick. Some have passed away and we deserve some respect and some dignity," Cisco Flores, a worker at the market, told NBC New York.

The Hunts Point Produce Market and its workers provide an estimated 60 percent of the local area's produce supply.