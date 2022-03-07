Human Leg Found in Bag in Brooklyn Just Blocks From Where Torso Was Found: Police

Police said that a body part belonging to a person was found in a bag in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

The appendage, which police said appears to be a leg, was discovered in a bag on the sidewalk along Jamaica Avenue in Cypress Hills around 3:30 p.m..

The city medical examiner's office will determine what they can from the body part, and an investigation is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear if the leg had any known connection to the woman's torso found inside a garbage bag in a shopping cart on March 3. There were no identifying marks on the dismembered body found near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue — just a few blocks away from where Monday's grisly discovery was made.