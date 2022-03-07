Cypress Hills

Human Leg Found in Bag in Brooklyn Just Blocks From Where Torso Was Found: Police

caution tape
Getty Images

Police said that a body part belonging to a person was found in a bag in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

The appendage, which police said appears to be a leg, was discovered in a bag on the sidewalk along Jamaica Avenue in Cypress Hills around 3:30 p.m..

The city medical examiner's office will determine what they can from the body part, and an investigation is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear if the leg had any known connection to the woman's torso found inside a garbage bag in a shopping cart on March 3. There were no identifying marks on the dismembered body found near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue — just a few blocks away from where Monday's grisly discovery was made.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Cypress HillsBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us