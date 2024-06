Two jet skiers were rescued from the Hudson River this week after they fell off their rides and were swept away by hard currents, authorities say.

It wasn't clear if the men had been with a tour or on their own when they fell into the water. They had lifejackets on.

Both made it out safely. The NYPD shared video of the save (below).

Earlier this week, 2 men were jetskiing in the Hudson River when they fell into the water, drifting far off due to the currents. Your @NYPDSpecialOps Aviation and Harbor cops quickly responded, locating the men and rescuing them safely. pic.twitter.com/lru3aWkzuo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 27, 2024