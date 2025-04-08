Crime and Courts

Woman accused of trying to hire hitman to kill Philly cop she dated, his daughter

Jaclyn Diiorio faces attempted murder charges after Camden County prosecutors say she tried to pay a hitman about $12,000 to kill her 53-year-old ex-boyfriend and his 19-year-old daughter

By Dan Stamm

A South Jersey woman is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend -- who is a Philadelphia police officer -- and his teenage daughter.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was charged on April 4, 2025, with trying to pay a confidential informant about $12,000 to kill her 53-year-old ex-boyfriend and his 19-year-old daughter, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said in an April 8, 2025, news release.

Léelo en español aquí.

On April 3, the county prosecutor's major crimes unit was made aware of the murder-for-hire plot, investigators said. Then, the next day, "Diiorio met with the informant on the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township and she provided the informant with $500 in cash," prosecutors said.

Gloucester Township police then arrested the Runnemede woman, investigators said. During her arrest, Diiorio was found to have a bottle of alprazolam pills on her.

Diiorio was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and third-degree drug possession, prosecutors said. She was jailed ahead of an April 9 hearing.

It was unclear if the 26-year-old woman had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Tips and information on the case can be shared with Detective Ryan Durham of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127 or by submitting on the county's tip website.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew Jersey
