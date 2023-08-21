How to request a 50% discount on the price of the MetroCard

The MTA's fare increase went into effect Sunday, dealing a hit to the pockets of many New Yorkers. The good news is that all discounts for seniors and other reduced-rate customers will continue.

The base fare for the local rail and bus system is now $2.90, but a senior or eligible transit rider would pay half that, or $1.45, if they enroll in the program.

Here's how to get MetroCard discounts.

RATE DISCOUNT PROGRAMS

If you are over 65, have a disability, or have a low income, there are programs that can help you save on travel.

WHAT IS THE REDUCED FARE PROGRAM?

A reduced fare MetroCard is available for passengers who use mobility aids or have service animals.

If you already have a reduced fare MetroCard, you can switch to OMNY. Simply use the digital assistant to link your reduced fare benefit to your digital wallet-enabled smartphone or contactless card.

Qualifying Disabilities

Receive Medicare benefits for any reason other than age.

Serious mental illness and receiving Supplemental Security Income.

Blindness.

Deafness or Hearing Loss.

Ambulatory disability.

Cognitive impairment.

Other physical disability

HOW TO APPLY FOR REDUCED FARE METROCARD

You can apply online, by mail, or in person. For clients who do not speak English or have limited English proficiency, interpreter services are available free of charge.

Once you have a reduced fare MetroCard, you can tap and ride OMNY. Use your smartphone, handheld device, or contactless credit or debit card for low-fare rides and free transfers.

The application is free.

Apply online Complete an online application here.

Upload a passport-style photo: Must be 2 inches by 1.5 inches.

Upload a copy of a valid ID as proof of age.

For passengers with disabilities, please upload proof of a qualifying disability.

Submit your application and documents. Request by mail Download and complete an application: For people over 65 years old For people with disabilities

Include a passport-style photo: It must be 2 inches by 1.5 inches.

Include a copy of a valid ID as proof of age.

For passengers with disabilities, include proof of a qualifying disability.

Mail application and documents to:

MTA New York City Transit

Att: Reduced Fare Program

130 Livingston Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201-9625

The customer service center is located at: 3 Stone Street

New York, NY 10004 Or apply for the discount in person on a MetroCard Bus or Van. Here are the schedules.

Bring two valid IDs. One must be a photo ID. They have free forms, assistance and photography available.

IDENTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

You will need an ID card to apply for the discount. The MTA accepts the following forms of photo identification:

Valid driver's license (or legal equivalent) from any state.

Valid passport from any country.

IDNYC.

Birth certificate + photo identification.

Medicare card + photo ID.

Valid state photo ID

HERE IS THE INCOME LIMIT BREAKDOWN.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN REDUCED METROCARD BE USED

On the subway and on local buses at any time of the day.

On express buses: any time of the day, except weekday peak hours, 6-10 am and 3-7 pm

On Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North: any time of day except weekday morning rush hour to New York City terminals, 6 to 10 a.m.

HOW DOES IT WORK

Upon acceptance, program participants will receive a special Fair Fares MetroCard in the mail with no value or time. Once filled with a value and slipped into the turnstile, you will automatically be charged half the normal subway fare for a single ride.

If participants choose to add time to the card, such as with a weekly or monthly unlimited pass, they will be asked to pay half of what they normally cost.

For more details, check out this comprehensive guide to the city.