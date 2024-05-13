American Museum of Natural History

Museum of Natural History curator detained in Turkey on claims he smuggled spiders, scorpions

By The Associated Press

Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images

A curator at the American Museum of Natural History was detained in Istanbul on Monday while allegedly attempting to smuggle spider and scorpion samples, Turkish media reported. The curator said he had permits from the government to conduct his research.

Lorenzo Prendini, an expert on arachnids at the New York-based museum, was held by police at Istanbul Airport while allegedly trying to take about 1,500 samples out of the country, news outlets reported.

The state-run Anadolu news agency reported that Prendini was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle species found in Turkey. In emailed comments to The Associated Press, Prendini said he had appeared before a judge and was released without charge.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Video published by the Demiroren News Agency showed officers searching hand luggage and removing plastic bags that appeared to be packed with dead spiders and scorpions.

Prendini said the police had disregarded permits from the Turkish government to conduct his research in collaboration with Turkish scientists.

“The police completely ignored this and relied on the testimony of an ‘expert’ who has a conflict of interest with my collaborators … and whose scientific research is highly questionable,” he said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“The police have completely violated due process and it appears they would like to find me guilty in the court of public opinion.”

News

Donald Trump 22 hours ago

Michael Cohen implicates Trump in hush money case: ‘Make sure it doesn't get released'

Newark 2 hours ago

Wild video shows police vehicles crash during pursuit in Newark

The museum’s website lists Prendini as the curator of its spider, scorpion, centipede and millipede collections. It says his research into spiders and scorpions has taken him to more than 30 countries.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

American Museum of Natural HistoryCrime and CourtsManhattan
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us