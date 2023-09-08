Holland Tunnel to close 3 nights this month due to flood safety tests

A heads up for drivers this month: the New York-bound Holland Tunnel tube will be closed on three separate nights for safety testing.

The Port Authority says testing of newly installed flood mitigation measures require the overnight tunnel closures from Sept. 20 through the morning of Sept. 23. During this period, they say the New Jersey-bound tube will remain open.

Once the late-night closures on the New York-bound tube are completed, regular overnight closures on the New Jersey-bound tube due to Superstorm Sandy repairs will resume. Those overnight closures resume Sept. 24.

The tube bound for New York will be closed to traffic as indicated in the following schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Sept. 21 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 31 to Friday, Sept. 22 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 to Saturday, Sept. 23 11 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 24: No scheduled closures

During testing on the New York-bound tube, drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes as described below or use public transportation. More information about the detour map for alternatives is available on the project website:

The overnight closures of the New York-bound tube are necessary to test newly installed flood mitigation measures designed to withstand future extreme weather events and meet federal flood standards. More information about this critical repair and resiliency project is available here.

Holland Tunnel travelers are encouraged to follow updates on this project via social media.