Hochul Expected to Tap NY Senator Brian Benjamin as Lieutenant Governor: Sources

What to Know Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to tap state senator Brian A. Benjamin as her lieutenant governor, three sources familiar with the matter tell News 4.

Benjamin, who also ran for state comptroller in this year's elections, has served as the New York State Senator for District 30, which is made up of Harlem, East Harlem (El Barrio), the Upper West Side, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights and Morningside Heights.

In an interview last week, Hochul, who hails from the Buffalo area, said she had narrowed her search to focus on candidates from New York City.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to tap senator Brian A. Benjamin as her lieutenant governor, three sources familiar with the matter tell News 4.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Benjamin, who also ran for state comptroller in this year's elections, has served as the New York State Senator for District 30, which is made up of Harlem, East Harlem (El Barrio), the Upper West Side, Washington Heights, Hamilton Heights and Morningside Heights.

News 4 New York has reached out to Benjamin's spokesperson for comment.

In his first term, he served as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Civil Service and Pensions. He currently serves as the chair of the Budget and Revenue committee, and as Senior Assistant Majority Leader. Additionally, he is a member of the Codes, Finance, Health, and Rules committees, as well as the Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee and the Joint Senate Task Force on Opioids, Addiction & Overdose Prevention.

Born in Harlem to a Caribbean-born mother, Benjamin and his siblings had a middle-class upbringing.

After graduating from high school in New York City, Brian went on to earn his undergraduate degree in Public Policy from Brown University and his MBA from Harvard Business School. Subsequently, he spent three years working in investment banking at Morgan Stanley, before returning to Harlem to build affordable housing, creating over a thousand units of environmentally sustainable, affordable housing at an M/WBE.

Benjamin has served as Chair of Community Board 10 and the Land Use Committee in an effort to keep Harlem rent affordable. He launched a mentoring program in 2013 at Harlem’s Wadleigh High School and has served as an alumni-elected trustee of Brown University.

Gov. Kathy Hochul took over for Andrew Cuomo today. Andrew Siff, Melissa Russo and Gus Rosendale have team coverage.

Benjamin also served as a 2012 delegate for former President Barack Obama and as a member of Obama’s National Finance Committee.

In the New York State Senate, Benjamin has stood up for criminal justice reform and affordable housing. In 2018 he successfully pushed for the divestment of the state public pension funds from private prisons, and the next year he introduced a bill to ban state-chartered banks from such investments. Benjamin also proposed to keep rent-controlled apartments affordable, which was part of the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, the largest expansion of tenant’s rights in decades.

In an interview on CBS's “Face The Nation” last week, Hochul, who hails from the Buffalo area, said she had narrowed her search to focus on candidates from New York City.

“Even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City and I’m well familiar with the challenges, I want someone who lives there,” she said. “I want someone who understands the challenges firsthand.”