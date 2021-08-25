NY COVID Deaths Soar Above 55,000 as Hochul Adds CDC Data to Daily Report

What to Know Kathy Hochul has vowed to clean house and inherits major challenges as governor, from the ongoing COVID crisis to crime, pot legalization and budget battles

She took significant action on the COVID front on Day 1, adding CDC-reported death tolls, which are 10,000-plus higher than the state's reports, to her daily update and reinstating school mask mandates

The 62-year-old Democrat from western NY is relatively unknown outside of the state's political circles, and she is certainly not a household name like her predecessor.

Newly sworn-in Gov. Kathy Hochul sought to lay down the foundation for her administration's response to the pandemic on her first day in office, reimplementing a mask mandate in schools, outlining plans to combat the rapidly spreading delta variant and offering a critical first gesture of transparency in her first daily COVID update.

Hochul, who vowed to improve transparency in state government as she took the reins from her controversy-embroiled predecessor, included New York state's total COVID-19 death toll as reported to the CDC in her release -- a count that is more than 10,000 deaths higher (55,395) than the state's report (43,415) and includes the nursing home deaths Andrew Cuomo's office said it excluded to avoid double-counting them.

The 62-year-old Democrat plans a bevy of additional announcements later this week, saying she will sign an executive order to require ethics training for all state employees, and pledging a series of concise COVID-related policies for schools as she works to accelerate a state rent relief program stymied by the pandemic.

The governor said in her first official public address that her top priority is safely getting children back to school. Hochul said she was directing state health officials to make masks mandatory for anyone entering public or private schools. Her administration will also work, she said, to implement a requirement that all school staff statewide either be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

“None of us want a rerun of last year’s horrors with COVID-19,” Hochul said as she stressed the need for caution amid the threat posed by the still-raging delta variant. “Therefore we will take proactive steps to prevent that from happening.”

She said she's readying the state to distribute vaccine booster shots, when they become widely available, including possibly reopening mass inoculation sites. And she said New Yorkers “can expect new vaccine requirements,” though she didn't specify what those might be. “More on that soon,” she said.

More, indeed, is expected, with Hochul scheduled to be interviewed live Wednesday morning on MSNBC and CBS. NPR also has a pre-taped interview with the governor that's expected to be aired Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hochul will continue to fill openings in her administration. She vowed to "clean house" as far as the "toxic" workplace environment referenced in the state attorney general's sex harassment report on Cuomo and has already chosen two women to serve as secretary to the governor and counsel to the governor.

In the coming days, Hochul is expected to announce her pick for lieutenant governor. New York state Sens. Jamaal Bailey and Brian Benjamin, both from New York City, are emerging as top contenders, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

In an interview on CBS's “Face The Nation” earlier this month, Hochul said she had narrowed her search to focus on candidates from New York City.

“Even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City and I’m well familiar with the challenges, I want someone who lives there,” she said. “I want someone who understands the challenges firsthand.”

She also said she had spoken with Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday and knew ahead of time about the city's teacher vaccine mandate plans, pledging the two would have a far less acrimonious relationship than the one de Blasio shared with her predecessor.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become New York’s first female governor after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday following sexual harassment allegations.