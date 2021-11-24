new york court of appeals

Hochul Nominates Judge from Western NY for State's Top Court

If Justice Shirley Troutman is confirmed by the state Senate, she will be the second-ever Black woman to serve on the Court of Appeals

A photo of a gavel and binder full of documents
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Gov. Hochul has nominated Justice Shirley Troutman, a veteran judge from western New York, to serve on the state's highest court -- the Court of Appeals.
  • If confirmed she would become the second-ever Black woman to serve on the Court of Appeaks.
  • Troutman has been a judge for almost three decades and has served since 2016 on the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court’s Fourth Judicial Department, which is based in Rochester.

A veteran judge from western New York was nominated Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul to serve on the state’s highest court.

If Justice Shirley Troutman is confirmed by the state Senate, she will be the second-ever Black woman to serve on the Court of Appeals.

Troutman has served since 2016 on the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court’s Fourth Judicial Department, which is based in Rochester. She has been a judge for almost three decades, previously serving on the state Supreme Court, Erie County Court and Buffalo City Court.

“Justice Troutman has a brilliant legal mind, a fair-minded judicial philosophy, sterling qualifications, and a commitment to equal justice that guides her approach from the bench,” Hochul said in a prepared release. “I am confident she will serve with distinction on the New York State Court of Appeals.”

Hazel Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conference, said not only is Troutman qualified for the job, “but she also has the lived experience to ensure she treats all who come before her with compassion, dignity and respect.”

The longtime western New York resident received her law degree from Albany Law School and her undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo.

