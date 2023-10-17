Hoboken Community Center announces Howl-o-Ween dog parade

Think you have the cutest pup-kin in the patch?

The Hoboken Community Center is hosting its second annual dog costume contest and parade.

The event will take place Oct. 28 at Church Square Park in Hoboken.

There will also be live music and an array of local vendors selling pet items.

Registration is now open and is $15 per dog online or $20 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Hoboken Community Center, a nonprofit that provides essential services and spaces to support the well-being of the Hoboken community. Some of the organization's current projects include providing affordable housing for 96 low-income men, a food, hygiene, and pet supply pantry, and a 40,000+ square foot community and recreation center under rehabilitation at 1301 Washington St.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.