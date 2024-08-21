New details emerge in case of body found at popular NJ waterfront park

Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the case of a body found in the grass at a popular Hoboken park last week.

The cause and manner of death for the individual found Thursday in Maxwell Place Park are still pending further examination by the medical examiner's office. At this point, however, investigators do not suspect any criminality.

A woman told News 4 that her husband was walking their dog last Thursday morning when he made the grim find.

Neighbors said they were in shock. They said the area is frequented by families and is across the street from a Montessori school. A large playground was visible in the background as police combed through the brush.

The park was shut down for part of the day to assist in the investigation but reopened early Thursday afternoon.