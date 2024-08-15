Community reels after body turns up in grass feet from Hoboken playground

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in the middle of the grass at a popular Hoboken Park Thursday.

Prosecutors confirmed only in a late morning post on X that they, in conjunction with police, were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death in Maxwell Place Park. They confirmed that the body was male.

The cause and manner of death, as well as identity, are pending further investigation by the medical examiner's office.

A woman told News 4 her husband was walking their dog around 5:45 a.m. when he made the grim find.

Neighbors said they were in shock. They said the area is frequented by families and is just across the street from a Montessori school. A large playground was visible in the background as police combed through the brush.

The park was shut down through the morning to assist in the investigation but reopened early Thursday afternoon.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.