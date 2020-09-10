Storm Team 4

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Roll Through Tri-State on Thursday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Pockets of localized heavy rainfall and a chance of thunderstorms are expected through Thursday night; Temperatures continue to be muggy
  • A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern New Jersey
  • Rain will taper off late Thursday night as a cold front clears the area early Friday morning; Showers return Sunday

Tropical moisture moved in overnight and the tri-state area will experience showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Storm Team 4 says.

You can expect pockets of localized heavy rainfall and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. Most of the first round of rain should move north of the region by the morning commute but the second round returns for the afternoon commute. The heaviest rain is expected to push through the city around 3 - 6 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern New Jersey. Click here to see the latest severe weather alerts in your neighborhood.

Temperatures continue to be muggy but rain will taper off late Thursday night as a cold front clears the area early Friday morning.

However, more rain and warmer temperatures return Sunday before it starts feeling like fall next week.

