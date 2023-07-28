Harlem Festival of Culture: What to know before you go

What to Know The legendary Harlem Festival of Culture is scheduled to kick off on Saturday with concerts on Randall's Island and all kinds of events in and around the neighborhood.

Harlem will be hopping this weekend — with the 2023 version of the legendary Harlem Festival of Culture scheduled to kick off on Saturday with concerts on Randall's Island and all kinds of events in and around the neighborhood.

The big party — complete with food, sporting events and film screenings — comes with a purpose: To bring the community together and shine a light on one of the most vibrant neighborhoods NYC has to offer.

What is the Harlem Festival of Culture?

A modern version of the original 1969 festival, featured in Quest Love's Oscar-winning documentary "Summer of Soul," is coming to New York. The Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC) will feature some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B, including concert performances from Wyclef Jean, Bell Biv Devoe, and Harlem native Doug E. Fresh.

The cultural celebration will feature indoor and outdoor music concerts, moderated panels, film screenings and more.

Festival attendees will also find a reimagined "Mart 125 Marketplace" reminiscent of the original Mart 125. A legendary marketplace for Black-owned businesses. The original is located across the street from the Apollo Theatre.

The marquee can still be seen on 125th Street.

Who is performing?

Some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B will be taking the stage at the festival on Randall's Island. Here's a look at the performers:

Day 1 — Friday, July 28, 2023:

Bell Biv Devoe

Cam'Ron

Doug E. Fresh

Mase

Estelle

Lumidee

Max Glazer

Mr. Killa

Nadine Sutherland

Nina Sky

Rupee

Serani

Wayne Wonder, and more

Day 2 — Saturday, July 29, 2023:

Teyana Taylor

Jozzy

Major

Muni Long

Tink, and more

Day 3 — Sundnay, July 30, 2023:

Wyclef Jean

Adam Blackstone

Coco Jones

Eric Bellinger

Fat Joe

Remy Ma

Ro James, and more

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are available at www.harlemfestivalofculture.com.