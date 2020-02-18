Happening Today: Weinstein Jury Deliberations, Michael Agovino, CT Lunch Debt, Meek Mill

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York City rape trial are set to start deliberating Tuesday. Weinstein's lawyers said he was confident heading into what could be his last weekend of freedom as the panel of seven men and five women with plenty to think about moves closer to a verdict. The jurors have summed up their cases for and against convicting the movie producer in closing arguments last week.

Peekskill Cop Arrested for Alleged Stalking, Sex Abuse to Appear in Court

A police officer in Westchester County who was arrested and placed on administrative leave following allegations he stalked, sexually abused, and burglarized a woman in Peekskill, New York, is due in court on Tuesday. Peekskill Police Officer Michael Agovino was charged Saturday after an investigation and audio recording supported allegations the 33-year-old committed several crimes while on duty and in police uniform, a criminal complaint states.

Connecticut lawmakers are considering legislation to address the issue of school lunch debt. The General Assembly’s Committee on Children will hold a public hearing on Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit disciplinary action against public school children who have unpaid school lunch bills. The proposal would also allow any public or private entities to pay off such debt. Currently, any regional or local board of education can establish a meal program. When such services are offered, a board shall provide free meals to children whose economic needs require such action.

Rapper Meek Mill to Speak at Pace University on Prison Reform, Mass Incarceration

As part of commemorating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., musician Meek Mill and human rights lawyer Derecka Purnell will visit Pace University’s campus on Tuesday to discuss prison reform, mass incarceration and policing.