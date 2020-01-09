Happening Today: Jennifer Dulos Case, Iran Protests, NJ Soldier Laid to Rest, Auto-Vote Registration Bill

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five whom he is now charged with murdering, is expected to post his $6 million bond Thursday after previous day's paperwork issue, his attorney said. He will be placed under house arrest with GPS monitoring and cannot have any contact his children, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday. Dulos is charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the apparent death of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan. Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is also expected to post her $1.5 million bond Thursday. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Multiple #NoWarWithIran Protests Planned Around NYC

People around New York City are expected to protest against violence in Iran Thursday, on the same day the House will vote on limiting President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against the Middle East country. "No War With Iran" organizers say one of the protests will start at 5 p.m. in Columbus Circle and demonstrators will may their way through the streets to Trump Tower. Other events are at Sen. Chuck Schumer's Midtown office, Foley Square and some are on Long Island.

Soldier From NJ Killed in Afghanistan to Be Laid to Rest

A 33-year-old American soldier from New Jersey that was killed in combat in Afghanistan will be laid to rest Thursday. Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey, was last month in a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban has claimed they were behind the attack. Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. The Pentagon has said Goble's unit was engaged in combat operations when he suffered fatal injuries.

New York would automatically add any citizen that fills out a state form to the voting rolls under a revised bill set to head to the state Senate. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is scheduled to push for the bill alongside voting advocates and other Democrats Thursday. Her staffers say the bill is expected to pass the Senate Thursday. Lawmakers scrapped a similar bill last summer because of an error in its wording.