Hammer-Wielding Man Attacks NYC Subway Worker, Hides Under Parked Train: Cops

Police say the suspect attacked the 51-year-old MTA worker with the hammer and then tried to hide under a parked L train

A man wielding a hammer allegedly attacked an MTA employee on a Manhattan subway platform overnight, then ran off and tried to hide under a parked train before cops cut the power and apprehended him, authorities say.

There was no immediate speculation on a possible motive for the attack, which happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the 14th Street and Eighth Avenue L line platform.

Cops say it appears that the suspect somehow got inside an MTA workroom and grabbed the hammer out of a tool bag. He then used it on the unsuspecting 51-year-old worker, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The alleged attacker was taken into custody and brought to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. There was no immediate word on potential charges early Tuesday.

 

