Gun Violence From Apparent Fender Bender Leaves Newark Child, 2, Wounded

Dramatic footage shows police racing to save a 2-year-old girl who was shot in Newark

By Adam Harding

Frantic body camera video released by police shows officers rush to save the life of a 2-year-old girl shot late Thursday night outside a Newark apartment complex.

Police say the toddler was among several people shot on Cabinet Street around 11 p.m. The search continued into the weekend for the unidentified gunman.

She was rushed to University Hospital and was expected to survive.

Investigators have not released official details surrounding what led up to the shooting, but the girl's family says it started after an apparent fender bender. The girl's 27-year-old father and his girlfriend were also hit by gunfire, the family said.

On a Facebook livestream Friday night the mayor of Newark called on the public to help track down the shooter.

"I woke up this morning to that news, made my stomach hurt," Mayor Ras Baraka said. "We need the information, the people to be brought to justice, immediately."

