Grenade found near NJ synagogue

A bomb squad in Lakewood, New Jersey, found and removed a grenade that was taped to a pole near a synagogue on Sunday morning.

According to police, at about 7:45 a.m., the grenade was found strapped to utility pole at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 4th Street in Lakewood, near the Satmar Shul synagogue.

“The device was found to be inert and nonexplosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement released Sunday.

Video shared by the by the Lakewood Scoop, showed where the device was found before it was removed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200, extension 5341 or Sergeant David Petracca of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186.

Officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

