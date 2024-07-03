Grand Lux Cafe on Long Island catches fire

Firefighters spent the morning battling a fire at a restaurant at the Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City Wednesday.

The three-alarm fire started around 9 a.m. at the Grand Lux Cafe on Old Country Road.

The cause of the fire was identified as gas-related that caused a small explosion in the kitchen, according to Westbury's fire chief. The chief said a worker injured his ear from the sound in the explosion.

The fire went up to the roof and was difficult initially to put out, but firefighters got control of it. There was no significant visible damage to the outside of the building.

Chopper 4 was over the scene in the morning.