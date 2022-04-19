Brooklyn

Grand Army Plaza Perv Attempted Broad Daylight Sex Assault, Cops Say

NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly committed a lewd sex act, and then an attempted sexual assault, in Grand Army Plaza in broad daylight on Easter Sunday.

Cops say that around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, the unidentified man followed a 29-year-old woman out of the Grand Army Plaza 2/3 subway station. He allegedly masturbated in front of her, then forced her onto a bench and tried to sexually assault her.

The man then allegedly fled into Prospect Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

