Golf Club Used in NJ Road Rage Brawl: Police

Police in New Jersey responded to a report of a road rage brawl Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., Fair Lawn Police responded to a call and found three people brawling in the middle of a street.

Police said the driver of a minivan and his female passenger exchanged words with a man in another car. The two men exited their cars in the middle of the street and that's when, according to police, the minivan driver pulled out a golf club and started swinging at the other man.

When the club was dropped during the fight, the female passenger picked it up and continued the attack against the driver of the second vehicle, police said.

Both men were injured and taken to Saint Joseph's Medical Center with head injuries.

Police said the couple that wielded the golf club will both be charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.