New Jersey

Golf Club Used in NJ Road Rage Brawl: Police

Two men were injured in an alleged road rage brawl in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

By Myles Miller

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police in New Jersey responded to a report of a road rage brawl Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., Fair Lawn Police responded to a call and found three people brawling in the middle of a street.

Police said the driver of a minivan and his female passenger exchanged words with a man in another car. The two men exited their cars in the middle of the street and that's when, according to police, the minivan driver pulled out a golf club and started swinging at the other man.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

73-Year-Old Man Blinded in Eye After Sucker-Punch in Brooklyn: NYPD

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Masked Men Ambush Bronx Bodega Owner, Steal $50K in Cash: NYPD

When the club was dropped during the fight, the female passenger picked it up and continued the attack against the driver of the second vehicle, police said.

Both men were injured and taken to Saint Joseph's Medical Center with head injuries.

Police said the couple that wielded the golf club will both be charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courtsroad rageFair Lawn
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us