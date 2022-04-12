Gilgo Beach Killings: Never-Before-Shared Evidence to Be Released Tuesday

More than a decade after the disappearance of New Jersey escort Shannan Gilbert triggered a police investigation that exposed a much larger mystery, authorities in Suffolk County will share previously unreleased evidence in the Gilgo Beach case.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison, District Attorney Ray Tierney and Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. will release never-before-shared video and photo evidence Tuesday afternoon, they said. The Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the long-unsolved case will also be doubled to $50,000.

It wasn't immediately clear what new evidence authorities planned to share Tuesday, but families of the victims -- those who were discovered in burlap sacks on a desolate stretch of Ocean Parkway in 2010 amid the search for Gilbert -- have been waiting years for the release of 911 calls connected to Gilbert's case.

It was her disappearance that led to the discovery of nearly a dozen other sets of remains, most of them Craigslist escorts who vanished, and while Suffolk officials have long said they don't believe Gilbert's case is connected to the others, the families hope the 911 calls could shed at least some light on their own outstanding mysteries.

The delay involved a previous administration, though, and Harrison had said earlier this year he would release the tapes provided they didn't interfere with the ongoing investigation. He's the fifth Suffolk police commissioner to oversee the investigation.

Four other bodies were found in the days after the search for Gilbert launched in 2010. The number had climbed to 10 sets of human remains by spring 2011. Gilbert's remains were found a year later, in December 2011, in a swampy Oak Beach marsh.

Investigators haven’t been able to determine whether a lone serial killer or several suspects were involved, but they have said over the years they don't believe one person is responsible for all the deaths. No arrests have been made.

John Ray, an attorney representing Gilbert’s estate, told Newsday in January he listened to the calls in 2020 but wasn't allowed to release them publicly.

He said it is important for the public to hear Gilbert’s 23-minute call and other calls from neighbors.

