George Santos is out of Congress. Who may be next to fill the seat?

The dust is already settling following the expulsion vote against George Santos, the now former representative from New York. Now, lawmakers from both parties are eyeing who is next to take the seat.

Santos, a first-term lawmaker, is the sixth member of the House of Representatives to be expelled in its history.

The vote to expel was 311-114, meaning over two-thirds of the chamber believed his activity, deceit, and alleged violations justified the House's retribution.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La, declared for the clerk to alert New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-NY, of the expulsion.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

After the announcement, Gov. Hochul took to the social media platform "X", formerly known as Twitter, as she is "prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District."

I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District.



The people of Long Island deserve nothing less. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 1, 2023

Santos previously represented New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes part of the Queens borough and Nassau County in Long Island.

The next step decision to determine who will take the empty seat depends on New York county leaders to nominate candidates for a special election announced by Hochul, who by state law has 10 days to schedule that election. Nominees will be chosen by county party leaders.

Here are some of the potential candidates in the running:

Expected Democrat nominees

TOM SUOZZI

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi previously held the 3rd District seat until he ran an unsuccessful bid for governor against Hochul. In early October, Suozzi launched a campaign to retake the seat.

"This is a much-needed step in our journey to repair a broken system. We must move beyond petty, partisan, performative finger-pointing and address the real problems Nassau and Queens residents face. Let's fix this," Suozzi posted following Santos' expulsion.

ANNA KAPLAN

Former State Senator Anna Kaplan is another competitor in the race for the district. The former representative held her seat for two terms representing New York's 7th State Senate District, which covers parts of Nassau County.

"It's time to restore integrity to New York's 3rd Congressional District. I am battle tried and tested. I am ready. If chosen as our party's nominee, I will flip this seat blue. We will win," Kaplan posted.

George Santos has officially been expelled.



A special election is now right around the corner.



It's time to restore integrity to New York's 3rd Congressional District.



I am battle tried and tested. I am ready. If chosen as our party's nominee, I will flip this seat blue. We… — Anna M. Kaplan (@AnnaMKaplan) December 1, 2023

AUSTIN CHENG

Also in contention for the Democrats is Austin Cheng, who is an Army veteran, attorney and current chief executive officer.

Cheng did not immediately react online to the news of Santos' expulsion.

Expected Republican nominees

MICHAEL SAPRAICONE

A retired police detective with the NYPD, Michael Sapraicone, is one of a couple candidates hoping to retain the seat for the Republican Party.

"I look forward the continued excitement and momentum surrounding my campaign to restore an honest, hardworking Republican voice for my neighbors," the retired detective posted.

Santos is a crook and fraudster who has no business serving in Congress. His expulsion underscores the will of New York’s 3rd Congressional District residents who have lacked true representation on Capitol Hill. I look forward the continued excitement and momentum surrounding my… pic.twitter.com/IFCjUJklG1 — Mike Sapraicone (@MikeSapraicone) December 1, 2023

KELLEN CURRY

Another second Republican in the race, Kellen Curry, is an Afghanistan War veteran and JP Morgan Alum, according to his bio on X.

Curry did not immediately react online to the news of Santos' expulsion.