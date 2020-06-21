Woburn

George Floyd Mural in Mass. Vandalized for the 2nd Time

After the painting was defaced the first time, the artist, 42-year-old Esben Rey, vowed to repaint it. It's unclear if he'll repaint it for a second time.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A mural honoring George Floyd in Woburn, Massachusetts, has been vandalized for the second time in less than two weeks.

The tribute to Floyd, located in the Tri-Community Greenway on the Woburn-Stoneham Line, was found covered with red paint this weekend.

After the painting was defaced the first time, the artist, 42-year-old Esben Rey, vowed to repaint it.

The Jamaica Plain tattoo artist told the Boston Globe he didn't know who vandalized his artwork but that he suspected it was likely a group of young kids causing mischief, as opposed to another graffiti writer.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects, and there was no immediate word as to whether Rey would repaint the mural for a second time.

Floyd died on May 25 after a former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while he was on the ground, handcuffed, pleading for his life.

