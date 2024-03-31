Gaza ceasefire protestors arrested disrupting Easter Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Three protesters were taken into custody late Saturday for disrupting Easter Vigil Mass at Manhattan's St. Patrick's Cathedral, police said.

The 8 p.m. service, conducted by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, was interrupted roughly 45 minutes after its start when the three protestors approached the alter with a large white banner that read "Silence = Death."

Videos shared by Extinction Rebellion NYC showed the trio quickly escorted from the church seconds after unfurling the banner. "Free Palestine" chants could also be heard.

#BREAKING Activists disrupt #Easter Vigil Mass at #SaintPatricksCathedral to demand all faith leaders take immediate and vocal action against genocide and ecocide #FreePalestine #SilenceEqualsDeath [THREAD] https://t.co/Eb9IQOSF3P — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) March 31, 2024

The three men, two in their 30s and one in his 60s, were arrested by police on charges of disrupting a religious service, the NYPD confirmed Sunday.

"War, occupation, and industrial pollution are poisoning the soil, air and water in Gaza and all over the planet, destroying the earth's capacity to sustain life," said Gregory Schwedock, one of the XR NYC Palestine Solidarity activists arrested Saturday.

The group of activists released a statement following the protest action calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, regular demonstrations have continued across New York City by protestors calling on a ceasefire.

On Sunday, Gaza's Health Ministry said nearly 33,000 Palestinians had been killed since the war started.