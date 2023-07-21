Gas explosion reported at Newark apartment building

A two-story residential building in Newark partially collapsed Friday evening after a reported explosion.
Local police and fire department crews responded to the building on South pine Lane around 6 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured or home at the time of the incident.
The force of the blast blew through much of the roof and several of the exterior walls on the second floor. The extent of destruction is still under investigation.
This story is developing.
