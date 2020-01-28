Fotis Dulos Ordered to Court for Emergency Bond-Related Hearing, Sources Say

What to Know Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from suburban Connecticut, vanished in late May after dropping her children off at school

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was recently arrested on murder and other charges; his ex-girlfriend is charged with conspiracy

The couple's five children have been living under armed protection at their maternal grandmother's Upper East Side home; she has filed for sole permanent custody of all of them

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five who is presumed dead has been ordered to appear at an emergency court hearing Tuesday to address whether there is adequate security for his $6 million bond, sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

There were no immediate details on who or what may have posed an issue with the collateral, but the hearing is scheduled for noon, sources said. The source for the initial bond security also wasn't immediately clear.

Stamford State's Attorney Richard Colangelo had filed a court document last week asking a judge to modify the $6 million bond for Fotis Dulos. Colangelo said Dulos was seen stopping at the end of his private street, leaving his vehicle and removing items from the memorial arranged in honor of Jennifer Dulos on Jan. 17, the Hartford Courant reported. The court resigned Dulos to strict house arrest, confining him to the walls of his home.

Dulos, 52, was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges Jan. 7 in connection with what authorities say was the killing of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn't been seen since she dropped her children off at school on May 24. Authorities cited circumstantial evidence, including DNA testing and surveillance camera footage, in arrest warrants. He denies any involvement in her disappearance or death.

Dulos posted the $6 million bail on Jan. 9 and has been on house arrest since.

The terms of the release allowed him to meet with his lawyers or go to a doctor and seek modifications allowing him to work. He was seen at a local Stop & Shop not far from his home two times that he apparently had permission to visit, the newspaper reported.

On various occasions, there have been photos of Jennifer Dulos, along flowers and candles, left at the makeshift memorial. On Wednesday evening, it appeared the memorial was completely gone.

Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, previously said the motion was frivolous.

"He got out of his car on the way home? Seriously?" Pattis said last week. "We need to get this trial on as quickly as possible to put an end to this nonsense."

Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She is also under the same house arrest and GPS monitoring conditions.

Last week, Dulos waived his right to a probable cause hearing so he could ask for a speedy trial that may start as early as next fall.