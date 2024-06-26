Housing

Former Pfizer headquarters on 42nd Street to become apartments

By Brad Luck

Getty Images

The vacant, former headquarters of Pfizer on 42nd Street will be converted into apartments, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

Levine said the conversion from office space into 1,500 apartments will be the largest conversion in New York City history.

"We need many, many more of these. (And have to make sure they include affordable units.)," Levine said in a post on X.

Pfizer's prior headquarters was on 42nd Street near 2nd Ave.

Pfizer moved to new office space at Hudson Yards in April 2023.

This article tagged under:

HousingManhattan
