First-Ever ‘Best Empanada Competition' Coming to Queens

Looking for an excuse to try out your taste testing skills? National Empanada Day might be a great chance to get started.

Starting Saturday, April 8, the Queens Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the first-ever “Queens’ Best Empanada Competition.”

The public can nominate their favorite spot in the borough to grab this Latin American treat until the end of April.

From May 4-14, people can vote for the champion.

“Queens undoubtedly has some of the best Latin American cuisine in the world, with various eateries throughout the borough serving up the delicious stuffed treats...I look forward to visiting the winning restaurant, and trying some of their offerings," said Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

So, what’s in store for the winner?

The restaurant with the most votes will get the bragging rights that comes with making Queens’ Best Empanada, along with “complimentary membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.”

They’ll be awarded on Monday, May 22.