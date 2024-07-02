Fireworks, festivals and fun: Fourth of July celebrations across the tri-state

Fireworks, festivals, food and fun!

A variety of events are scheduled throughout the tri-state area to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The holiday's most famous celebration is without a doubt the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks spectacle, which for the first time in more than a decade, will be held on the Hudson River --- giving New Jerseyans a front-row seat to the fireworks extravaganza that lights up the iconic New York City skyline.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks has been a tradition since 1976. This year’s display will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River with viewing points in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th streets and in New Jersey, according to organizers.

The extravaganza will not only feature a dynamic display of fireworks lighting up the sky, but also a curated musical score presented alongside live performances. The event will air on NBC and Peacock.

If you cannot score tickets to the Macy's fireworks spectacle, fear not! There are a number of different celebratory events throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Check a few of them out below!

New York

Macy's Fireworks | July 4 The renowned annual event will be held on the Hudson River for the first time since 2013! Check out the best places to see fireworks light up the New York City skyline here.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest | July 4 Enjoy this celebratory event held on Coney Island. Unfortunately, if you are hoping to catch a glimpse of competitive eater champion Joey Chestnut, you will be out of luck. Major League Eating announced weeks ahead of the contest that Chestnut will not compete.



New Jersey

Street Festival in Jersey City | July 4 A fun-filled festival full of food vendors and music, followed by fireworks is in place. The festival takes place right by the Hudson River. This year's performers include 's headliner is Wyclef Jean with Fat Joe & Funk Flex as opening acts.

Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series | June 28 - Aug. 24 Essex County Executive announced that The Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series is back! The lineup features diverse music performed throughout the county's parks systems. There will be fireworks the day before and after July 4th in select park locations.

Montclair's Independence Day Parad e | July 4 Montclair will hold an Independence Day Parade and Festival, which will include floats, community groups and marching bands. A festival will immediately follow the parade. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. along a 1.6-mile route ending at Edgemont Park, the site of the town picnic. The parade is a rain or shine event. The community picnic and festival will begin at 1 p.m. and feature food trucks, music, games and other family-filled activities.



Connecticut

New Haven Fireworks | July 4 The fireworks will launch from East Rock Park. Organizers suggest the Wilbur Cross High School parking lot as the best viewing point.

Wilton Independence Day Celebration | July 4 Food trucks and a live DJ will be present at the event, while revelers can view the fireworks at Wilton High School Complex

Stamford Weekend of Fireworks | July 6 (scheduled) (July 7, rain date) The City of Stamford's 4th of July Firework show will take place on July 6, with a rain date of July 7. The firework show will begin around 9 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. The fireworks will be launch from Cummings Beach.

(July 7, rain date)

Remember: These are just some of the events taking place in celebration of the July 4th holiday. Be sure to check with your local municipality for additional events.