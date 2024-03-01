Fire truck smashes through store on Long Island

Authorities are responding to a major emergency involving a fire truck into a furniture store on Long Island.

Chopper 4 was over the scene shortly before noon and captured the dramatic response in Oceanside.

Only half the fire truck was visible, the other half jammed inside the building. A black SUV was wedged between the truck and the brick. A number of other vehicles appear to have been involved.

The accident happened near Rutland Avenue and South Long Beach Road. It appears to have brought down an entire wall of the furniture store.

It wasn't immediately clear if firefighters were responding to a call at the time of the accident.

A half-dozen people were said to have been evaluated at the scene. It wasn't clear how many went to a hospital for evaluation.