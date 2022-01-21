FDNY Commissioner Nigro to Retire After 50+ Years

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro will retire in mid-February, the department said Friday, ending a run that dates back more than 50 years.

Nigro joined the FDNY in 1969 and rose through the ranks, becoming chief of department after Chief Peter Ganci Jr. was killed in the 9/11 attacks.

He retired in 2002, but rejoined the FDNY as its civilian commissioner in 2014.

The FDNY said Nigro was one of only six people in the department's history to have held every rank during his career.

"Since the day I raised my right hand 53 years ago and followed my father into the greatest fire department in the world, I have been blessed, privileged, and truly honored to serve the people of our great city," Nigro said in a statement.

Mayor Eric Adams had previously said he was still looking at resumes and was in no rush to name a new FDNY commissioner, leading to some speculation he might retain Nigro.

"New Yorkers, whether they know it or not, are all safer because of the work he’s done and owe him their thanks. Dan defines public service and will be deeply missed by me and the entire department," Adams said in a statement.