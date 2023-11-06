Fall foliage 2023: Central Park trees reach peak colors

If you want to do some leaf peeping this fall, now is the time to head to Central Park.

More than 18,000 trees across the park are at peak fall color, according to the Central Park Conservancy.

Some of the recommended areas to visit include the Pool, the North Meadow, and the Pond.

Featured trees include the Sugar Maple, Pin Oak, Hickory, and Tupelo.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 2: The San Remo apartment building is reflected at sunrise in The Lake in Central Park as trees turn color on November 2, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Central Park Conservancy has a foliage map here.