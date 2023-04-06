Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Arrested in ‘Bizarre' Incident at Connecticut Juice Shop: Police

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop and employees called 911, police say.

According to Stamford police, the 40-year-old Gordon, whose birthday fell on the same day of the incident, was "acting bizarre" and aggressively and allegedly displayed a knife inside the Atlantic Street job while making a verbal threat.

Officers responding to the call around 10 a.m. Tuesday found him inside the juice shop and asked him to step outside, which he did. Police say Gordon did not comply when officers asked him to put his hands up against the wall, and they took him into custody. Stamford cops say a minimal amount of force was used in the apprehension.

They say they recovered a knife from Gordon's front pants pocket and a stun gun and brass knuckles from a backpack he had with him. The alleged bizarre and aggressive behavior continued when he was taken to Stamford police headquarters, authorities say. Gordon was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation under police guard.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The former UConn standout, who was drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2004 NBA draft, was later released from the hospital and taken back to police headquarters, where he eventually complied with booking procedures, officials say. He was released on a $10,000 bond posted by his family.

Gordon faces weapons and threat-related charges, as well as one count each of disorderly conduct, interfering with policy and sixth-degree larceny for allegedly refusing to pay for a glass of juice.

His attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday. Gordon is due back in court later this month.

The arrest marks his second in the tri-state in less than six months. He was arrested at LaGuardia in mid-October for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son when the boy toppled some heavy luggage, law enforcement sources said.

The son and his mother had an active restraining order against Gordon at the time of the incident, and it was not clear why the boy was traveling with his father at the time. The order of protection originates in Chicago.

There was no immediate update on the status of that case Thursday.

This week's arrest came hours after UConn, defeated San Diego State University 76-59 to win the school's fifth NCAA championship. Gordon was on the UConn team that won the championship in 2004.

Gordon played five seasons with the Bulls, earning All-Rookie honors and the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2004-05 season. Over the course of his 11-year career, he also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.