‘One Shining Moment' Recaps Madness From 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

A winner being crowned from the 2023 men's NCAA Tournament means one thing: a new rendition of "One Shining Moment."

No. 4 UConn squashed No. 5 San Diego State 76-59 in the national championship game on Monday, which capped off another year of dramatic upsets and thrilling finishes.

The tournament started with No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson upsetting No. 1 Purdue, the second time ever a 16-seed eliminated a top overall seed. No. 9 Florida Atlantic also made history making the Final Four, which did not include a No. 3 seed or better for the first time in history, but fell victim to another record when the Aztecs hit a buzzer-beater against it to advance to their first ever men's basketball title game.

Then after the Huskies triumphed over the Aztecs, "One Shining Moment" relived the frantic weeks that March Madness supplied in epic fashion.

Written and performed by David Barrett, “One Shining Moment” has been an annual tradition at the end of CBS’s and TBS’s championship coverage dating back to 1987. The song is played while the players and coaches cut the nets, with the video broadcast alongside.

The win in 2023 marked UConn's fifth time cutting the nets in men's basketball. The Huskies also won the title in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014.