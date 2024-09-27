Eric Adams' chief adviser has phones seized at JFK Airport, home searched by feds: sources

Another official in the Eric Adams administration has had to turn over cellphones, this time after landing at a local airport and clearing customs, News 4 has learned.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, the chief adviser to the mayor, had landed at JFK Airport on Friday following a vacation to Japan when she was approached by investigators, three sources familiar with the matter and her attorney confirmed to News 4.

Once Lewis-Martin cleared customs, she was met by investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office who presented her with a warrant and seized her phones.

After exiting the airport, sources said Lewis-Martin was stopped a second time, this time by investigators from the Southern District of New York, who handed her a federal subpoena.

Investigators had also searched Lewis-Martin's home on Friday. Sources said her family members were present during the search.

Her attorney confirmed receipt of the federal subpoena and that Lewis-martin had turned over phones to investigators.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"She will cooperate full with any and all investigations and Ms. Lewis is not the target of any case of which we are aware," her attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in a statement.

Spokespersons for the SDNY, Department of Investigation and Manhattan DA all declined to comment.

Mayor Eric Adams, asked earlier this week about whether Lewis-Martin's absence from City Hall was a result of a disagreement over the mayor's loyalty to Tim Pearson, denied it, saying his adviser was on a "long deserved vacation" and should have fun.

The federal subpoena and search of her home comes one day after Adams was indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges. The FBI also conducted a search Thursday of Gracie Mansion, the official home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing on his part and pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday.

This story is developing.