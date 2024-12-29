Empire State Building to shine red, white and blue for Jimmy Carter

The Empire State Building will shine in red, white and blue colors Sunday night as the nation mourns the passing of Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States.

"Tonight we will shine in Red White and Blue to honor the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter," a post on the Empire State Building account on X read.

Empire State Realty Trust

Carter, the longest-lived American president died on Sunday, more than a year after entering hospice care, at his home in the small town of Plains, Georgia, where he and his wife, Rosalynn, who died at 96 in November 2023, spent most of their lives, The Carter Center said.

“Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the center said in posting about his death on the social media platform X. It added in a statement that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Businessman, Navy officer, evangelist, politician, negotiator, author, woodworker, citizen of the world — Carter forged a path that still challenges political assumptions and stands out among the 45 men who reached the nation’s highest office. The 39th president leveraged his ambition with a keen intellect, deep religious faith and prodigious work ethic, conducting diplomatic missions into his 80s and building houses for the poor well into his 90s.