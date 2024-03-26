Man charged with murder in unprovoked Manhattan subway push

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder in the unprovoked subway shove that killed a person at a busy East Harlem station during Monday's evening rush, authorities said Tuesday.

Carlton Mcpherson, of the Bronx, was apprehended at the scene, 125th Street and Lexington Avenue along the 4/5/6 line and charged overnight. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident occurred on the same day the New York City Police Department announced a new operation aimed at enhancing security within the subway system. The department's "Operation Fare Play" will deploy hundreds of officers to subway stations to address fare evasion and related crimes, signaling an intensified focus on transit security.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This incident unfolded blocks from where officials detailed their plans to bolster the safety of commuters through increased police presence and other measures.

Despite a recent decrease in subway crime rates, with major crimes dropping nearly 3% from 2022 to 2023 and a 15.5% decline in subway crime this month.