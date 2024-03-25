Person killed after shoved onto subway tracks at East Harlem station

A person was killed at a busy East Harlem subway station after being pushed onto the tracks as a train was approaching, police sources said.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station along the 4/5/6 line, according to police sources. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was apprehended at the scene.

This incident occurred on the same day the New York City Police Department announced a new operation aimed at enhancing security within the subway system. The department's "Operation Fare Play" will deploy hundreds of officers to subway stations to address fare evasion and related crimes, signaling an intensified focus on transit security.

This incident unfolded blocks from where officials detailed their plans to bolster the safety of commuters through increased police presence and other measures.

Despite a recent decrease in subway crime rates, with major crimes dropping nearly 3% from 2022 to 2023 and a 15.5% decline in subway crime this month.