Con Ed issue triggers loss of power across NYC, trapping people in elevators

An overnight short-circuit at a Con Edison substation in Brooklyn led to a brief, but impactful, loss of power across large parts of New York City early Friday.

Con Ed said a fault on a high-tension transmission line led to the dip in power.

"A fault on a high-tension transmission line occurred at a Con Edison substation in Brooklyn at approximately 11:55 pm last night," the power company said in a statement. "Customers may have experienced a dip or surge in power at that time. Crews are investigating and working to make necessary repairs."

A fault on a high-tension transmission line occurred at one of our Brooklyn substations around 11:55pm. Customers may have experienced a power dip or surge at that time. Our crews are investigating and making necessary repairs. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 15, 2023

Power was restored to all customers by 3 a.m., Con Ed said. But the outage caused a number of problems across New York City.

The Office of Emergency Management said it performed around 10 elevator rescues around the city.

Wegmans confirmed, through a spokesperson, that a security guard at the Brooklyn location was stuck in an elevator for about an hour before FDNY was able to get him out.

"An employee was in the elevator when the power went out. He was in immediate contact with our security team, and within an hour, was released from the elevator by FDNY. There were no medical or safety concerns at any time. We appreciate FDNY's quick response," a Wegmans spokesperson said in a written statement.

The elevators and escalators at Grand Central Terminal were out of service around midnight due to a loss of power, but they were back functioning by 3:30 a.m.

Train service at Grand Central is operating on or close to schedule. Personnel are working to fix the issue as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/tshosW5gCb — LIRR (@LIRR) December 15, 2023

The 4 and 6 subway lines had delays in both directions earlier in the morning.

4 trains have resumed local service between Grand Central-42 St and Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall. https://t.co/Js4cMtyGd4 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 15, 2023

"Basically, [the equipment] short-circuited, that caused a large flash that was seen by some residents around the neighborhood," said Con Edison New York President Matt Ketschke.

Ketschke said the protection, like circuit breakers in a house, activated and isolated the faulty equipment.

"There was a voltage dip, essentially people saw a flicker in their lights for a second before midnight, and then voltage recovered and went back to normal," he said.

The issue occurred at the Con Edison Farragut substation on John and Gold streets in Brooklyn.