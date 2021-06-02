E-Bike Rider Trails NYPD Van in Manhattan, Threatens Traffic Agents: Cops

A man on an e-bike followed a marked NYPD van in Manhattan and said, "If I had a weapon I would kill you," to two uniformed traffic agents inside before breaking the driver side mirror and riding off on Tuesday, authorities say.

The suspect started to follow the fan near Rivington and Allen streets around 2 p.m. He made the threatening comment, then punched the driver's side mirror, which made it break off, officials say. The e-bike rider then sped off.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No injuries were reported.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.