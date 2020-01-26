Driver Hits, Kills Good Samaritan Helping Teen on NY Road: Police

What to Know A 57-year-old man stopped to help an 18-year-old driver after his car stalled on Motor Parkway in Islandia, police said

A third driver hit the two as they were getting tools out of the 57-year-old man's trunk, according to police

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene; the 18-year-old was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

A driver hit and killed a good Samaritan who stopped to help a teen whose vehicle stalled on a Long Island road, police said.

The 57-year-old Bay Shore man stopped to help the 18-year-old after his Nissan Pathfinder stalled on Motor Parkway, between Hoffman Lane and Veterans’ Memorial Highway in Islandia, around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

As the two were walking behind the 57-year-old man’s car to get tools out of his trunk, a 22-year-old woman driving a Dodge Durango hit both of them, according to police.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 18-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police didn’t immediately release the 57-year-old man’s name. The 22-year-old woman hadn’t been charged as of Sunday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.