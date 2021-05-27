‘Dr. Beach' Ranks NY Beach No. 2 in the USA

One of the best beaches in New York also ranks as one of the best in the entire nation, according to a closely watched annual list released Thursday.

Stephen Leatherman, better known as "Dr. Beach," ranked Hapuna Beach State Park in Hawaii number one in this year's list of the nation's best -- and Coopers Beach in Southampton a close second.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Coopers features "some of the best beach access in the Hamptons," Leatherman wrote. The beach often appears in his annual list, and in 2010 was ranked best in the nation.

Dr. Beach

Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, has been producing the rankings for 30 years.

The full top-10 list: