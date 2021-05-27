Long Island

‘Dr. Beach' Ranks NY Beach No. 2 in the USA

Coopers Beach in Southampton is a perennial entrant on the list, along with beaches in Hawaii, Massachusetts and the Carolinas

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

One of the best beaches in New York also ranks as one of the best in the entire nation, according to a closely watched annual list released Thursday.

Stephen Leatherman, better known as "Dr. Beach," ranked Hapuna Beach State Park in Hawaii number one in this year's list of the nation's best -- and Coopers Beach in Southampton a close second.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Coopers features "some of the best beach access in the Hamptons," Leatherman wrote. The beach often appears in his annual list, and in 2010 was ranked best in the nation.

5. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York
Dr. Beach

Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, has been producing the rankings for 30 years.

The full top-10 list:

  1. Hapuna Beach State Park
    Hawaii Island, Hawaii
  2. Coopers Beach
    Southampton, New York
  3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach
    Outer Banks of North Carolina
  4. St. George Island State Park
    Florida Panhandle
  5. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton
    Outer Banks of North Carolina
  6. Duke Kahanamoku Beach
    Oahu, Hawaii
  7. Caladesi Island State Park
    Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida
  8. Coronado Beach
    San Diego, California
  9. Beachwalker Park
    Kiawah Island, South Carolina
  10. Coast Guard Beach
    Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Islandbeaches
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us