‘Dr. Beach' Ranks NY Beach No. 2 in the USA

One of the best beaches in New York also ranks as one of the best in the entire nation, according to a closely watched annual list released Thursday.
Stephen Leatherman, better known as "Dr. Beach," ranked Hapuna Beach State Park in Hawaii number one in this year's list of the nation's best -- and Coopers Beach in Southampton a close second.
Coopers features "some of the best beach access in the Hamptons," Leatherman wrote. The beach often appears in his annual list, and in 2010 was ranked best in the nation.
Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, has been producing the rankings for 30 years.
The full top-10 list:
- Hapuna Beach State Park
Hawaii Island, Hawaii
- Coopers Beach
Southampton, New York
- Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach
Outer Banks of North Carolina
- St. George Island State Park
Florida Panhandle
- Lighthouse Beach, Buxton
Outer Banks of North Carolina
- Duke Kahanamoku Beach
Oahu, Hawaii
- Caladesi Island State Park
Dunedin/Clearwater, Florida
- Coronado Beach
San Diego, California
- Beachwalker Park
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
- Coast Guard Beach
Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Copyright NBC New York