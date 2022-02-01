Dog Dies Suddenly After Electrocuted by Metal Grate on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Melting snow, salt and stray voltage combined for a deadly incident in Brooklyn, as a dog died while walking on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Clay Street and Commercial Street in Greenpoint, as one or two people were walking their dog. Witnesses said a sharp squeal could be heard coming from the dog.

Fire officials confirmed that the canine had stepped onto a metal grate, and was electrocuted by stray voltage emanating from the grate. Con Edison came to inspect the scene, and found it was not a grate that was built or maintained by them, but said they were familiar with incidents like this happening in the past.

It can often happen after a major snowstorm, as the salt used to melt the ice seeps underground, which erodes the cables. That then frees an electric current, which can lead to dogs being shocked while walking over metal grates and manholes.

Witnesses said there was a gallant attempt to save the dog, with one person running out of a nearby dog training class to attempt CPR after the owners went in for help.

Despite those efforts, fire officials confirmed that the dog died as a result of the shock.